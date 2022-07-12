Iran Arrests 3rd Outspoken Filmmaker In Escalating Crackdown

Watch VideoIran has arrested an internationally renowned filmmaker, several newspapers reported Tuesday, the third Iranian director to be locked up in less than a week as the government escalates a crackdown on the country's celebrated cinema industry.
The arrest of award-winning director Jafar Panahi and wider pressure on...
Watch VideoIran has arrested an internationally renowned filmmaker, several newspapers reported Tuesday, the third Iranian director to be locked up in less than a week as the government escalates a crackdown on the country's celebrated cinema industry.