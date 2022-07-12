Twitter Sues Musk After He Tries Backing Out of $44 Billion Deal
The question of whether Elon Musk must buy Twitter, as he agreed to do in April, is headed to a court in Delaware.
#elonmusk
Twittter accused the Tesla CEO of acting against the deal since “the market started turning”.
Social media giant Twitter is suing billionaire Elon Musk in an effort to force him to complete his US$44 billion ($70b) takeover..