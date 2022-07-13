Jill Biden apologised for saying Latinos are "as unique" as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organisation."The first lady apologises that her words conveyed anything...Full Article
Jill Biden apologises after remark about Latinos causes stir
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jill Biden apologises for saying Latinos ‘unique’ as tacos
Jill Biden has apologised for saying Latinos are “as unique” as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation’s..
Belfast Telegraph