U.S. Inflation Reached 40-Year High Of 9.1% In June

Watch VideoSurging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with higher borrowing costs to follow.
