The euro has dropped below parity against the dollar the first time in almost two decades after news that US inflation reached 9.1% in June.Full Article
Euro drops below parity with dollar after US inflation hits 9.1%
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Bitcoin tanks on highest CPI data since 1981 as BTC price dips under $19K
The Cointelegraph
U.S. inflation comes in a full 0.3% higher than expected, causing a dollar strength spike and the euro to fall below parity with..
Advertisement
More coverage
Stocks fall, euro nears dollar parity as recession fears build
Energy Daily
Hong Kong (AFP) July 12, 2022
Equities fell Tuesday, along with oil, on fears that central bank moves to fight inflation..