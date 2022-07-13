In Mideast, Biden Cites 'Bone Deep' Bond Between U.S. And Israel

Watch VideoJoe Biden opened his first visit to the Mideast as president on Wednesday by declaring a "bone deep" bond between the United States and Israel and pledging to strengthen economic connections between the two countries going forward.
He did not mention one of the larger goals of his visit: assuring uneasy Israeli and...
