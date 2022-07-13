Sri Lanka's president flees to the Maldives amid massive protests
The protesters stormed Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office after the president fled the country without resigning.
Watch VideoSri Lanka's president fled the country early Wednesday, slipping away only hours before he promised to resign under..
As the Economic crisis in Sri Lanka grows, leading to massive protests in the country a state of emergency has been declared by the..