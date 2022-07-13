A spate of wildfires is scorching parts of Europe, with firefighters battling blazes in Portugal, Spain and southern France on Wednesday amid an unusual heatwave that authorities are linking to climate change.In Portugal, Civil...Full Article
Wildfires scorch parts of Portugal, Spain and France amid extreme heatwave
Western Europe wilts under heatwave
Terra Daily
Bordeaux (AFP) July 13, 2022
France suffered soaring temperatures Wednesday, edging closer to the blistering heat..