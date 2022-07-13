Buchanan County, Virginia flooding: Dozens of people reported missing
Published
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a Twitter statement he was "deeply saddened" by the flooding in Buchanan County.
#buchanancounty #glennyoungkin #flooding
Published
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a Twitter statement he was "deeply saddened" by the flooding in Buchanan County.
#buchanancounty #glennyoungkin #flooding
A severe storm struck Buchanan County, Virginia, bringing heavy rain and flooding and knocking out..
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a Twitter statement he was "deeply saddened" by the flooding in Buchanan County.