A South African man has died after drinking a bottle of Jagermeister in two minutes in order to win a challenge at a liquor store.The unnamed man downed the entire bottle of the popular spirit, which is 35 per cent alcohol, before...Full Article
South African man dies after drinking bottle of Jagermeister to win bet
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Man dies after downing entire Jagermeister bottle in two minutes in viral video
A South African man who drank an entire bottle of Jagermeister in under two minutes as part of a binge-drinking competition has..
Belfast Telegraph