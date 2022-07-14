Johnny Gaudreau explains why he stunned the NHL world and chose the Blue Jackets
Published
"It kind of came out of the blue," GM Jarmo Kekalainen said of the blockbuster free-agent signing.
#bluejackets #johnnygaudreau #jarmokekalainen
Published
"It kind of came out of the blue," GM Jarmo Kekalainen said of the blockbuster free-agent signing.
#bluejackets #johnnygaudreau #jarmokekalainen
The day is finally here. NHL free agency officially gets underway at noon on Wednesday as teams across the league attempt to..