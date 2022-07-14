Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault
The Oscar-winning actor will face a trial in June 2023 — a rare example of a celebrity #MeToo case reaching that stage in Britain.Full Article
Former 'House of Cards' actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges dating back 17 years.
The 62-year-old Hollywood star formally entered a not guilty plea to five charges at the Old Bailey in central London, having..