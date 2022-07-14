Italian PM Mario Draghi resigns as coalition collapses
Published
Mario Draghi announces his resignation after a populist coalition partner withdraws its support.
#mariodraghi #resignation #coalitionpartner
Published
Mario Draghi announces his resignation after a populist coalition partner withdraws its support.
#mariodraghi #resignation #coalitionpartner
Italian Premier Mario Draghi has told his Cabinet he will offer his resignation to the president, following the refusal of a..
Italian Premier Mario Draghi said he will offer his resignation on Thursday after coalition allies skipped a vote on a relief..