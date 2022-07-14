Russian missiles have struck a city in central Ukraine, killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 100 others, Ukrainian authorities said. Ukraine's president alleged the attack deliberately targeted civilians in locations...Full Article
Russia-Ukraine war: Missile strikes kill at least 23 civilians, wounds more than 100
