Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former President Trump, dies at age 73
Published
Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at age 73, the family told ABC News.
Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump, 73, has died, the former US president said on Thursday.
The former president's ex wife has sadly passed away, with Donald describing his former partner as "a wonderful, beautiful, and..