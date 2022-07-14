How Jazz, Mitchell trade demands might hurt the Suns hopes for Kevin Durant
Published
The Phoenix Suns really need the Jazz to want to make the 2023 playoffs rather than compete with OKC for the top pick
#playoffs #suns #okc #kevindurant
Published
The Phoenix Suns really need the Jazz to want to make the 2023 playoffs rather than compete with OKC for the top pick
#playoffs #suns #okc #kevindurant
NBA Now is locked and loaded with another stacked show discussing the latest NBA news, NBA rumors and NBA trade rumors on Donovan..