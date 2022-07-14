Ivana Trump, First Wife Of Former President, Dies At 73

Watch VideoIvana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73.
“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her,...
