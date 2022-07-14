Indiana Dr. Caitlin Bernard reported 10-year-old Ohio girl's abortion, records show
The Indiana physician who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl disclosed the abortion within three days as law requires.
Watch VideoA 27-year-old man was arrested and is sitting behind bars in Columbus, Ohio, tonight charged with impregnating a..
Watch VideoThis is a chilling case out of Ohio that highlights America's moral and legal struggle with abortion now that Roe v...