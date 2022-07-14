Here's everything LeBron James actually said about Brittney Griner and the U.S. government
Published
A seven-second snippet of Brittney Griner discussion was enough to trigger controversy for LeBron James.
#brittneygriner #lebronjames
Published
A seven-second snippet of Brittney Griner discussion was enough to trigger controversy for LeBron James.
#brittneygriner #lebronjames
Watch VideoWNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a court room just outside Moscow, Russia Thursday. It was her third hearing since..