Russia-Ukraine war: Video shows last moments before missile kills Liza, 4

Russia-Ukraine war: Video shows last moments before missile kills Liza, 4

New Zealand Herald

Published

Liza, a 4-year-old girl with Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother in central Ukraine when a Russian missile rained down from the sky.She never made it to the appointment. Now the images that tell...

Full Article