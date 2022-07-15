Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home
Authorities say a 5-year-old Arkansas boy fatally shot his 8-year-old brother in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting with an unsecured gunFull Article
A five-year-old boy has shot dead his eight-year-old brother in a "tragic accident" at a US home.