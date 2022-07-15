NBA YoungBoy Found Not Guilty In Federal Gun Case
The verdict is in on NBA YoungBoy's federal gun case, with the rapper being found not guilty.
Lawyers for the rapper argued that he did not know the weapon was in his car when he was pulled over and arrested on a separate..
The trial begins Wednesday (July 13) and is expected to last four days.