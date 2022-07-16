An alleged drug kingpin from Mexico, who was on the FBI's list of top 10 most wanted fugitives for the murder of a US federal agent, has been captured after going into hiding for almost 10 years.Rafael Caro Quintero, who was the...Full Article
Mexican drug lord and FBI most wanted Rafael Caro Quintero arrested
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
