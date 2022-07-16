Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his eldest children, died accidentally from blunt impact injuries to her torso, the New York City medical examiner's office said Friday local time.Police...Full Article
Ivana Trump's cause of death revealed
Authorities found Ivana Trump 'unconscious and unresponsive' in her New York home on Thursday, July 14.
New York City’s chief medical examiner announced the cause of death on Friday afternoon, a day after the businesswoman's tragic..