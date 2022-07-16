SFO International Terminal evacuated due to bomb threat, man detained
Published
San Francisco International Airport's International Terminal has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening, police confirm.
#internationalterminal
Published
San Francisco International Airport's International Terminal has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening, police confirm.
#internationalterminal
Due to a potential bomb threat, the San Francisco International Airport's international terminal was evacuated on Friday (July 15)..
Travelers were ordered to evacuate the international terminal at the San Francisco...
#evacuations #sfo