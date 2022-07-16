6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup
Authorities say six people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana
#pileup #interstate90 #highwaypileup
At least five people have died after a dust storm fuelled by wind gusts topping 97km/h caused a pileup on Interstate 90 in Montana,..
At least five people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. At least 20 vehicles..