Mexico's Capture Of Drug Kingpin Could Be Signal To U.S.

Watch VideoAs Mexican marines closed in on infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero deep in the mountains of his native state of Sinaloa, it was a 6-year-old bloodhound named "Max" who rousted from the undergrowth the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a U.S. DEA agent more than three decades ago.
While the United...
Watch VideoAs Mexican marines closed in on infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero deep in the mountains of his native state of Sinaloa, it was a 6-year-old bloodhound named "Max" who rousted from the undergrowth the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a U.S. DEA agent more than three decades ago.