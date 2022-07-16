U.S. Agencies Temporarily Barred From Enforcing LGBTQ Guidance

Watch VideoA judge in Tennessee has temporarily barred two federal agencies from enforcing directives issued by President Joe Biden's administration that extended protections for LGBTQ people in schools and workplaces.
U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. in an order on Friday ruled for the 20 state attorneys general who...
