Indiana Doctor's Lawyer Tells AG To Halt False Statements

Watch VideoA lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state's attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.
