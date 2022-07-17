Ukrainian Cargo Plane Bound for Bangladesh Crashes in Greece
Eight Ukrainian citizens were killed when the cargo plane transporting 11.5 tons of weapons crashed in a field in Greece.Full Article
The Ukrainian-owned Antonov was carrying 11,5 tonnes of munitions from Serbia to its final destination in Bangladesh, Serbian..
Greek media reported there were eight people on the Antonov An-12BK operated by Ukrainian airline Meridian and that it was..