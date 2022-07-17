Texas school shooting: 'Systemic failures' in Uvalde school massacre, report finds

Texas school shooting: 'Systemic failures' in Uvalde school massacre, report finds

New Zealand Herald

Published

Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but "systemic failures" created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted...

Full Article