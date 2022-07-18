Marburg Virus Outbreak: Know all about Marburg virus symptoms, treatment, how it spreads
WHO has declared a Marburg virus outbreak in Ghana after two patients succumbed to the disease. Know all about it here.Full Article
Ghana has confirmed two cases of the deadly and highly contagious Marburg virus, which belongs to the same virus family as the one..