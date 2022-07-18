Sri Lanka Acting President Declares Emergency Amid Protests

Sri Lanka Acting President Declares Emergency Amid Protests

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoSri Lanka's acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country's lawmakers are set to elect a new president.

Ranil Wickremesinghe became acting president on Friday after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa,...

Full Article