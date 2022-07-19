Two months after the Uvalde school massacre, Texas state police have announced an internal review into the actions of dozens of troopers who were at Robb Elementary during 73 minutes of bewildering inaction by law enforcement as a...Full Article
Texas school shooting: State police launch internal review of Uvalde response
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New Bodycam Footage Shows Police Responding To Uvalde Shooting
Newsy
Watch VideoNew body camera video of Uvalde police officers responding to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School has been..
-
AP Top Stories July 18 P
USATODAY.com
-
Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response - The Associated Press
Upworthy
-
Uvalde shooting: Texas Gov. Abbott calls House investigation 'beyond disturbing,' demands 'critical changes'
FOXNews.com
-
Uvalde mom who rescued sons from school shooting reacts to police response: ‘Turn in your badge’
FOXNews.com
Advertisement
More coverage
HORRIFIC Body Cam Shows Police View of Uvalde School Shooting
ODN
This bodycam footage gives a first-hand view of the police’s 'chaotic' response to the Texas school massacre on the 24th May,..
-
There were multiple failures in Uvalde shooting response, committee member says
NPR
-
Texas legislative panel releases a scathing report on the Uvalde shooting
NPR
-
Uvalde police release bodycam footage showing controversial school shooting response
FOXNews.com
-
Acting Uvalde police chief on day of school massacre placed on administrative leave
USATODAY.com