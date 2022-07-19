Sesame Place to undergo bias training after calls of racism
A video of a Sesame Place character waving off and shaking her head at two Black girls has gone viral. It has prompted bias training at the park.
#sesameplace
A viral video critics say depicts an incident of racial bias at Sesame Place, Philadelphia, over the weekend has sparked a response..