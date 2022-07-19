Several Russian soldiers occupying a Ukrainian nuclear power station have died following an unexplained "event" at the plant, the region's mayor has claimed.Some of the troops "were so scared they ran around the station in a panic,"...Full Article
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin's soldiers dead, injured in nuclear power plant 'event'
