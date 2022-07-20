Sri Lanka's Ranil Wickremesinghe voted in as next president
Sri Lankan Parliament on Wednesday elected Ranil Wickremensinghe as the new President of the country. He will be in office until 2024 and is also presently serving as Sri Lanka's acting president. Just after he formally won the presidential elections, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has served as the prime minister of the country six times before, said, "the country is in a very difficult situation, and that we have big challenges ahead."Full Article