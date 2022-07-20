Netflix Q2 Earnings Report Reveals Sharp Decline In Subscribers

Watch VideoNetflix shed almost 1 million subscribers during the spring amid tougher competition and soaring inflation that’s squeezing household budgets, heightening the urgency behind the video streaming service’s effort to launch a cheaper option with commercial interruptions.
The April-June contraction of 970,000...
Watch VideoNetflix shed almost 1 million subscribers during the spring amid tougher competition and soaring inflation that’s squeezing household budgets, heightening the urgency behind the video streaming service’s effort to launch a cheaper option with commercial interruptions.