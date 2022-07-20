UK conservatives narrow leadership race to Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss
Published
Sunak and Truss came first and second respectively in a secret vote by lawmakers. Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt came in third and was eliminated.
Published
Sunak and Truss came first and second respectively in a secret vote by lawmakers. Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt came in third and was eliminated.
Watch VideoBritain’s Conservative Party chose former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss — a fiscal..
The heat is turning up at Westminster - both inside and out. The leadership race has been reduced to three but Rishi Sunak still..