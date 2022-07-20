Sunak And Truss Face Runoff To Become U.K.'s Next Prime Minister

Sunak And Truss Face Runoff To Become U.K.'s Next Prime Minister

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoBritain’s Conservative Party chose former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss — a fiscal moderate and a low-tax crusader — as the two finalists in an election to replace departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The result came on the day the divisive, unrepentant Johnson ended his final...

Full Article