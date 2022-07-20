Trump-Backed Dan Cox Wins Maryland Governor Primary Over Hogan's Pick

Trump-Backed Dan Cox Wins Maryland Governor Primary Over Hogan's Pick

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoDan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan.

Cox will face the winner of the highly competitive Democratic primary in the November general election. Wes...

Full Article