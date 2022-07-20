Arizona Republican censured by party over testimony on resisting Trump
Published
Rusty Bowers, the Arizona house speaker, testified to the House January 6 committee in June
#trumprustybowers
Published
Rusty Bowers, the Arizona house speaker, testified to the House January 6 committee in June
#trumprustybowers
In the year since she announced her candidacy for governor, Kari Lake has become the face of the new Arizona state Republican..
Watch VideoThe Jan. 6 committee is preparing to highlight the way violent far-right extremists answered Donald Trump's "siren call"..
The last week of June 2022 brought more strikes against an American democracy already in deep crisis. Democrats blocked access to..