Truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash day parole for six months.
A parole hearing is scheduled to take place today for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.