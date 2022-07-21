World's oldest male giant panda dies at age 35
Published
An An, the world's oldest male giant panda in captivity, died Thursday following health problems at age 35.Full Article
Published
An An, the world's oldest male giant panda in captivity, died Thursday following health problems at age 35.Full Article
Giant panda An An was euthanized at the age of 35 at a Hong Kong theme park, with park officials saying they were "deeply saddened"..
The oldest-ever male giant panda in captivity has died at age 35 at a Hong Kong theme park after his health deteriorated.