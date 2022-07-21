Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Has 'Mild Symptoms'

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus as new variants challenge the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden was...
