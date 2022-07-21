House OKs Bill To Protect Contraception From Supreme Court

House OKs Bill To Protect Contraception From Supreme Court

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe right to use contraceptives would be inscribed into law under a measure that Democrats pushed through the House on Thursday, their latest campaign-season response to concerns a conservative Supreme Court that already erased federal abortion rights could go further.

The House's 228-195 roll call was largely along...

Full Article