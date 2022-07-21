House OKs Bill To Protect Contraception From Supreme Court

Watch VideoThe right to use contraceptives would be inscribed into law under a measure that Democrats pushed through the House on Thursday, their latest campaign-season response to concerns a conservative Supreme Court that already erased federal abortion rights could go further.
The House's 228-195 roll call was largely along...
