Italian Parliament Dissolved, Paving Way For Early Elections

Watch VideoItalian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after his ruling coalition fell apart, and the country's president dissolved Parliament, which paves the way for new elections although no date was set.
The moves dealt a destabilizing blow to Italy and Europe at a time of inflation and economic uncertainty brought on...
Watch VideoItalian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after his ruling coalition fell apart, and the country's president dissolved Parliament, which paves the way for new elections although no date was set.