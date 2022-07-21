The director of the CIA has weighed in on ongoing rumours about Vladimir Putin's supposed ill health.Speaking at a security forum in Colorado, Williams Burns made a joke that Putin was "too healthy" before making a public briefing...Full Article
CIA director says there is no intelligence Vladimir Putin is dying of illness
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
CIA Director Says 15000 Russian Troops Killed in Just Five Months of Ukraine War
William Burns also says there is no intelligence to back up speculation that Vladimir Putin is in bad health, quipping that he is..
Upworthy