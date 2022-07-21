Vingegaard breaks Pogacar to win stage and all but seal Tour de France glory
Jonas Vingegaard all but secured overall Tour de France victory with a win at the summit of the Hautacam on stage 18
#hautacam #tourdefrance #pogacar
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar’s all-in strategy backfired on stage 18 as Jonas Vingegaard extended his lead and all but sealed..
Tadej Pogacar edges out Jonas Vingegaard to win stage 17 of the Tour de France but the Dane retains a handsome overall lead.