Former Police Officer Sentenced To 2.5 Years For George Floyd's Death

Watch VideoFormer Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has been sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights — less than half of what prosecutors wanted.
Lane and two other ex-officers were convicted in February of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Derek Chauvin...
